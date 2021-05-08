Left Menu

Wanted criminal held after encounter with police in UP

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 08-05-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 00:38 IST
Wanted criminal held after encounter with police in UP

A wanted criminal, who fled from custody last month and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested here on Friday after an encounter with police, officials said.

The encounter took place in Madhotanda forest area, they said.

The criminal, Jaswinder Singh Jassa, was arrested after the encounter. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg. An AK-47 rifle and a country-made pistol were recovered from him, Superintendent of Police Kirit Kumar said.

A constable was also injured in the encounter and was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, he said.

Jassa had snatched the AK-47 rifle from a member of the Uttarakhand police team, which had come to arrest him from Hazara area here in a murder case, when he fled from custody on April 24, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday, while megacap growth stocks drove a recovery on Nasdaq after U.S. jobs data eased concerns over prospects for rising rates. U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely restrained b...

EU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines

The European Commission called on Friday on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to the shots.Commissio...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

One out of three Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while five European Union countries distanced themselves from the idea of waiving patent rights on vaccines, saying the focus should be on production. DEATHS AND INFECT...

U.S. Senate China bill would create 'chief manufacturing' post in research boost

U.S. Senate committee leaders have drafted a compromise 110 billion measure for basic and advanced technology research and science over five years and the creation of a White House chief manufacturing officer in the face of rising competiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021