Gagandeep Singh Bedi appointed as Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner
Senior IAS official Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been appointed as Greater Chennai's Corporation Commissioner on Sunday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:08 IST
Senior IAS official Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been appointed as Greater Chennai's Corporation Commissioner on Sunday. Bedi was formerly agricultural production commissioner and Agriculture Secretary.
Bedi will replace the existing Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, who has been transferred. In the order transferring Bedi, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government said that the post of Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation would be equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of "Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner". (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sunday lockdown brings Tamil Nadu to a grinding halt
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami claims oxygen allocation to state based on wrong allotment
All-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami resolves to allow Vedanta's Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for four months.
Habanero to enter Mumbai, Delhi markets, expand in Tamil Nadu
Sterlite Industries, closed since 2018 over pollution concerns, cannot involve in copper production or any other activities, resolves Tamil Nadu all-party meeting.