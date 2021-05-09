Left Menu

Gagandeep Singh Bedi appointed as Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Senior IAS official Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been appointed as Greater Chennai's Corporation Commissioner on Sunday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:08 IST
Gagandeep Singh Bedi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Senior IAS official Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been appointed as Greater Chennai's Corporation Commissioner on Sunday. Bedi was formerly agricultural production commissioner and Agriculture Secretary.

Bedi will replace the existing Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, who has been transferred. In the order transferring Bedi, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government said that the post of Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation would be equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of "Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner". (ANI)

