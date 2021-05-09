Pak policeman killed as terrorists attack patrol team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A Pakistani police official was killed when some unidentified terrorists opened fire on a patrol vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

The terrorists attacked the police mobile van while it was doing a routine patrolling on Indus highway in Lakki Marwat district, SHO local police station Naveed Nawaz said.

While Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Shah was killed in the attack, two terrorists were gunned down in the retaliatory firing, he said.

In another incident, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police arrested three wanted terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district.

The members of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan outfit were wanted in several cases, including suicide attacks on police stations, extortions and target killings, police said.

