Queues outside COVID-19 vaccination centres in UP's Noida, Ghaziabad

Long queues were seen outside vaccination centres in Noida and Ghaziabad as the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18 years and above commences in 11 more districts of the state today.

ANI | Noida, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:02 IST
Visual of people standing outside vaccination centre in UP. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Long queues were seen outside vaccination centers in Noida and Ghaziabad as the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18 years and above commences in 11 more districts of the state today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier on Sunday informed that COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group will be started in 11 more districts in the state on Monday. The announcement comes at a time when the nation is facing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases which has pushed the healthcare infrastructure to its limit.

"Jabs for 18-44 age group to be launched in 11 more districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday," said Yogi. The vaccination drive will be held in Aligarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Meerut, Moradabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya and Shahjahanpur municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, the partial 'Corona curfew' which was in place in Uttar Pradesh has been extended by a week till 7 am on May 17 (Monday), informed the Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal. Earlier, the restrictions were set to be lifted today in the morning.

