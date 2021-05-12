Left Menu

Maha: Boy kills eight-year-old brother in Satara; detained

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:43 IST
A 10-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly killing his younger brother with an axe in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday, when the boys' parents, farm labourers from neighbouring Karnataka, had left for work on a field in Naigaon village, an official said.

The accused minor was jealous of his eight-year-old brother for getting more attention from the parents, the official from Shirwal police station said.

''When their parents left for the farm, the brothers quarrelled over something. The victim had allegedly picked up an axe and started running towards the field and when the older boy tried to snatch the weapon away, the rear end hit the victim,'' he said.

The younger boy started crying and threatened to tell on his brother, following which the latter got angry and hit him again, causing him to fall on the weapon, the official said.

When the accused minor pulled out the axe, it caused a cut on the victim's throat, he said, adding that the older boy threw the weapon in the bushes and left his brother to die.

The matter came to light when the parents found the boy lying in a pool of blood, the official said.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the detained boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice court on Tuesday.

