Left Menu

How can we stop the next pandemic? Here's what WHO panel recommends

The experts found crucial shortcomings in the global response in early 2020 - including a delay in declaring an emergency, a failure to impose travel restrictions and an entire "lost month" when countries neglected to respond to warnings - that let the virus quickly spread into a crippling pandemic. To address those problems, the WHO should be given the power to send investigators swiftly to chase down new disease outbreaks, and to publish their full findings without delay.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:03 IST
How can we stop the next pandemic? Here's what WHO panel recommends

A new global system should be set up to respond faster to disease outbreaks to help ensure no future virus causes a pandemic as devastating as COVID-19, an independent World Health Organization review panel said on Wednesday. The experts found crucial shortcomings in the global response in early 2020 - including a delay in declaring an emergency, a failure to impose travel restrictions and an entire "lost month" when countries neglected to respond to warnings - that let the virus quickly spread into a crippling pandemic.

To address those problems, the WHO should be given the power to send investigators swiftly to chase down new disease outbreaks, and to publish their full findings without delay. "It is critical to have an empowered WHO," panel co-chair and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark told reporters on the launch of the report "COVID-19: Make It the Last Pandemic".

Co-chair Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former president of Liberia, said: "We are calling for a new surveillance-and-alert system that is based on transparency and allows WHO to publish information immediately." Health ministers will debate the findings at the WHO's annual assembly opening on May 24. Diplomats say the European Union is driving reform efforts at the U.N. agency though this will take time.

"We look forward to working with our member states to discuss the recommendations of this panel and the other committees to build a stronger WHO," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said. The panel urged the WHO and World Trade Organization to convene governments and drugmakers to hammer out an agreement on voluntary licensing and technology transfers to boost vaccine production. If a deal can't be reached in three months, then a so-called TRIPS waiver on patents should apply, it said.

Clark called for "banging heads together" to get a commitment to secure licenses along with tech and knowledge transfers. "Let's be clear about this. We're dealing with pharmaceutical companies in the North that have the technology," Johnson Sirleaf said.

LOST MONTH The experts noted that Chinese doctors in the central city of Wuhan had reported cases of unusual pneumonia in December 2019, with the WHO picking up reports from the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control and others.

But when the WHO's Emergency Committee met on Jan. 22, it stopped short of declaring an international health emergency. That declaration did not come until eight days later, costing crucial time. The committee, acting under the WHO's International Health Regulations, also declined to endorse international travel restrictions that would have slowed the spread of the virus. The experts said those guidelines need to be changed.

Governments, meanwhile, failed to grasp that the emergency declaration was the WHO's "loudest possible alarm", the experts said. "It is glaringly obvious to the Panel that February 2020 was a lost month, when steps could and should have been taken to curtail the epidemic and forestall the pandemic."

Instead of preparing their hospitals for COVID-19 patients, many countries engaged in a "winner-takes-all" scramble for protective equipment and medicines, it said. The panel did not lay specific blame on China for its actions in the early days of the pandemic, or on WHO head Tedros, who was accused by the United States under then-President Donald Trump of being too deferential to Beijing.

Lawrence Gostin of the O'Neill Institute for national and global health law at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. said a weakness of the report was its failure to point fingers. "In particular, despite marked delays in China's reporting of a novel outbreak in Wuhan and its impeding WHO in finding the pandemic’s origins, the (panel) did not seek to hold the (Beijing) government accountable," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks consensus with Republicans as Trump critic ousted

President Joe Biden held his first White House meeting with Republican leaders from Congress on Wednesday in search of common ground on his proposals to spend trillions of dollars on U.S. infrastructure, education and childcare. Biden, a De...

Time for govt to understand there's more to life than image building: Anupam Kher on COVID efforts

It is important to hold the government responsible for what is happening in the country in the wake of the second Covid wave, actor Anupam Kher said on Wednesday while asserting that public criticism towards authorities is valid in lots of ...

Portugal investigates mass gathering of football fans amid pandemic

Portugals government said on Wednesday it was investigating how a mass gathering of thousands of Sporting fans celebrating their club being crowned Portuguese champions got out of hand. On Tuesday evening, thousands of elated soccer fans sp...

FACTBOX-Global big banks plot back-to-office plans as vaccines roll out

The biggest banks in the world plan to re-open their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs, after sending most employees home early last year to help stem the spread of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021