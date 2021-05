Ukrainian prosecutors want to set bail at $10.8 mln for Kremlin ally in treason case

Ukrainian prosecutors have asked a Kyiv court to set the bail conditions for opposition lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk at 300 million hryvnia ($10.85 million) or else want him to be arrested, prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday.

Medvedchuk, the Kremlin's most prominent ally in Ukraine, was formally notified this week in a treason case that he says is fabricated. ($1 = 27.6394 hryvnias)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)