U.S. lawmakers seek to form bipartisan panel on Jan. 6 attack

U.S. lawmakers seek to form bipartisan panel on Jan. 6 attackReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:15 IST
The top Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee on Friday said they had reached a deal to push forward with a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol.
In a statement, Democratic chairman Bennie Thompson and ranking member John Katko said they would introduce legislation as soon as next week aimed at setting up the investigative panel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
