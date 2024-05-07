Brazil condemns Israeli incursion in Rafah
Brazil late on Monday condemned the start of operations by Israeli armed forces against the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, saying it could compromise ongoing mediation and dialogue efforts. Israel has chosen to "deliberately intensify the conflict in an area known to have a high concentration of the civilian population" disregarding calls from the international community, including its closest allies, a Brazilian foreign ministry statement said.
"Such an operation may, moreover, compromise ongoing mediation and dialogue efforts," the statement said. The Israeli military took control of the vital Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Tuesday, pushing into the southern Gazan town after a night of air strikes and as prospects for a ceasefire deal hung in the balance.
