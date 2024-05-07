Left Menu

Brazil condemns Israeli incursion in Rafah

Brazil late on Monday condemned the start of operations by Israeli armed forces against the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, saying it could compromise ongoing mediation and dialogue efforts.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:04 IST
  • Brazil

"Such an operation may, moreover, compromise ongoing mediation and dialogue efforts," the statement said. The Israeli military took control of the vital Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Tuesday, pushing into the southern Gazan town after a night of air strikes and as prospects for a ceasefire deal hung in the balance.

