U.N. chief says Israel, Gaza fighting 'utterly appalling'Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-05-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 19:47 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council on Sunday that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were "utterly appalling" and called for an immediate end to fighting.
He said the United Nations is "actively engaging all sides toward an immediate ceasefire" and called on them "to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antonio Guterres
- Gaza
- United Nations
- U.N.
- U.N. Security Council
- Israel
ALSO READ
First team of mounted archers takes aim in Gaza
Three rockets launched from Gaza Strip toward southern Israel: Israel Defense Forces
80 Palestinians injured in riots at Israel's Damascus Gate amid turmoil, rocket launched from Gaza
The United Nations remembers the dead of WWII
Netanyahu tells Biden Israel avoiding harming 'uninvolved' people in Gaza