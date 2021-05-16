U.N. chief says Israel, Gaza fighting 'utterly appalling'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council on Sunday that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were "utterly appalling" and called for an immediate end to fighting.

He said the United Nations is "actively engaging all sides toward an immediate ceasefire" and called on them "to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)