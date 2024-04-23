UN rights chief 'horrified' by mass grave reports at Gaza hospitals
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-04-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 14:36 IST
U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said on Tuesday that he was "horrified" by the destruction of the Nasser and Al Shifa medical facilities in Gaza and reports of mass graves discovered there. Turk, addressing a U.N. briefing via a spokesperson, also decried Israeli strikes on Gaza in recent days, which he said have killed mostly women and children.
He also repeated a warning against a full-scale incursion on Rafah, saying this could lead to "further atrocity crimes".
