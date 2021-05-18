Air raid sirens sound in Israel near Lebanon border, Israeli military says

Air raid sirens sound in Israel near Lebanon border, Israeli military saysReuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 18-05-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 02:01 IST
Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in northern Israel near its border with Lebanon on Monday, the Israeli military said.
The military said it was investigating the incident. Israel's Channel 13 TV said explosions were heard in the area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
