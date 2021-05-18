Spain sent back 2,700 migrants to Morocco from Ceuta, minister says

Spain has sent back 2,700 migrants to Morocco out of the more than 6,000 who swam from the North African country into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta over the past two days, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters on Tuesday.

The minister added that Spain has sent 200 extra police to Ceuta to reinforce the 1,200 officers currently guarding the border with Morocco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)