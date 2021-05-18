Left Menu

Elgar case: HC likely to hear accused Swamy's bail plea on Wed

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:02 IST
Elgar case: HC likely to hear accused Swamy's bail plea on Wed

The Bombay High Court is likely to hear the medical bail plea of Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad Maoists Links case, on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old activist, arrested in October 2020, is currently lodged in the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai and is battling ill health.

Swamy's advocate, senior counsel Mihir Desai, has submitted a note in the HC detailing the lack of medical aid at the Taloja prison, the impossibility of social distancing (required during COVID-19) in the overcrowded jail, and his client's deteriorating health condition amidst all of this.

Earlier this month, Desai was granted permission by a HC bench, led by Justice SS Shinde, to move the vacation bench seeking hearing on Swamy's bail plea on medical grounds.

Accordingly, Desai is likely to mention the plea for an urgent hearing before the vacation bench on Wednesday.

Swamy had approached the HC earlier this year challenging a special court's decision in March. In the order, the special court had rejected his bail sought on medical grounds as well as on merits.

In the last hearing in the HC on May 4, the bench led by Justice Shinde had directed the authorities in Maharashtra to file a report on Swamy's current health condition by May 15.

At the time, advocate Desai had told the bench that Swamy, since his arrest seven months ago, had remained in the Taloja prison hospital, which has just three Ayurveda doctors and no other physicians or trained medical staff.

He had said that Swamy was in advanced stages of Parkinson's disease, a brain disorder that gets worse over time.

The octogenarian activist has lost the ability to hear, and given the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the court must at least grant Swamy temporary bail, advocate Desai had said.

Advocate Desai, in his note filed on May 17 in the HC, has stated that Swamy's health condition has further deteriorated.

As per the note, Swamy's colleagues have said that in the last phone call with them, Swamy had complained of fever and weakness.

Swamy is currently taking several allopathic medicines, including anti-biotics prescribed by the Taloja hospital's Ayurveda doctors, the note said.

It stated that Professor Hany Babu, Swamy's co-accused in the case, is also lodged in the Taloja prison and has tested positive for COVID 19.

The note said given his ill health and severe co- morbidities, Swamy is at risk of contracting COVID-19 and that his life is under imminent threat due to his medical condition, his advanced age, and the lack of medical facilities at the Taloja prison.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon- Bhima war memorial located on the city''s outskirts.

The Pune police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The probe in the case, in which more than a dozen activists and academicians have been named accused, was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four including railway personnel held for stealing Remdesivir from Bengaluru divisional railway hospital

Four people, who allegedly stole Remdesivir injection vials from the Divisional Railway Hospital here and sold them on the black market at exorbitant rates, have been arrested, authorities said on Tuesday.Based on credible information from ...

Vice President condoles Chaman Lal Gupta’s demise

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Union minister and BJP veteran Chaman Lal Gupta.Gupta 87 died at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, days after undergoing treatment for...

How to pre-register for BattleGrounds Mobile India?

Pre-registrations for BattleGrounds Mobile India, a new online multiplayer battle royale game developed by Krafton, have commenced in India.Currently, the pre-registration is live for Android users only while for iOS users, it is yet to be ...

Boy, man killed in hit-and-run accident in Mumbra in Thane

A minor boy and a 30-year-old man were killed after their scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Mumbra in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.The incident happened at around 8pm on Monday near Sainik Nagar and the vehicle was lef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021