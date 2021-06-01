Left Menu

'Sea snot' outbreak off Turkish coast poses threat to marine life

A thick, slimy layer of so-called "sea snot" is spreading in Turkey's Sea of Marmara to the south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry. Scientists say climate change and pollution have contributed to the proliferation of organic matter, also known as marine mucilage, which contains a wide variety of microorganisms and can flourish when nutrient-rich sewage flows into seawater.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:14 IST
'Sea snot' outbreak off Turkish coast poses threat to marine life
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A thick, slimy layer of so-called "sea snot" is spreading in Turkey's Sea of Marmara to the south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.

Scientists say climate change and pollution have contributed to the proliferation of organic matter, also known as marine mucilage, which contains a wide variety of microorganisms and can flourish when nutrient-rich sewage flows into seawater. Drone footage shot over the Sea of Marmara shows ferries and cargo ships crisscrossing harbors and seawater blanketed with the viscous, greyish substance that can suffocate marine life.

"The Sea of Marmara's plight is the outcome of what humans did. This is the outcome of household waste and pollution," said filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan, who is making a documentary about the impact of the sea snot. "The only thing to do is not to throw your waste into the sea," he said. "I think nature does not deserve this."

Experts linked the increasing amount of sea snot to high sea temperatures stemming from climate change as well as the discharge of untreated sewage into the sea. Environment Minister Murat Kurum said the sea snot was a serious problem and a 300-strong team was assessing dozens of points in the Sea of Marmara as well as water treatment facilities and sources of pollution.

He said the government would bring together all concerned parties on Friday and announce an action plan to protect the sea on Sunday. Hydrobiologist Levent Artuz warned that such ecological problems will continue unless there is a change in people's behavior.

"As long as we carry on with those practices, it does not make much sense to expect different results. We will continue to encounter disasters like this," he said, pointing to the increased discharge of sewage into the waters in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021