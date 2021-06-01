SCBA Prez writes to CJI urging elevation of lawyers practicing in SC as high court judges

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and senior advocate Vikas Singh has asked Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana to consider lawyers practicing in the apex court for appointment as high court judges.

In a letter to the CJI, the copies of which were also given to five senior most judges of the top court, the bar president said the lawyers practicing in the apex court have “vast experience and best exposure in dealing with all kinds of issues relating to civil, criminal, constitutional, commercial law, etc. “ “However, they are rarely considered for elevation by the high court collegium as they do not regularly practice before the high court and while being professionally more meritorious than their colleagues at the high court, lose the opportunity for being considered as such,” Singh said in his letter of May 31. In the letter, he also mentioned about number of competent women lawyers who can be considered for appointment as high court judges.

The collegiums, as per the prevalent practice, headed by chief justices of high courts shortlist and recommend names of lawyers practicing there and the judicial officers under service category for appointment as high court judges.

The SCBA President said the advocates practicing in the Supreme Court are hardly considered for appointment as high court judges by the collegiums.

He said the experienced and seasoned lawyers practicing in the apex court will prove to be deserving and meritorious judges of high courts.

“I also believe that there should be a permanent and transparent system for elevation whereby the SCBA identifies suitable lawyers and submits a list to the CJI who may send these names to the different High Court collegiums for their consideration. ''It is apposite to mention that a large number of competent and deserving women advocates are practicing in this Hon'ble Court who may be specially considered for elevation to the High Courts so as to have a fair proportion of representation of women in the judiciary,'' he said in the letter He added that the new practice would enable the High Courts to overcome the difficulty of finding suitable women lawyers for elevation. ''The High Court Collegiums may then consider such names along with the lawyers from their respective Bars in order to choose the most deserving candidate.

He added that the purpose of the exercise would be to choose the best amongst those available for elevation, without giving any preferential treatment to either Supreme Court or High Court lawyers.

