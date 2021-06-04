Militants open fire on CRPF convoy in J-K's Budgam, no casualties

Militants opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

There were no casualties in the incident, they said.

Advertisement

The CRPF convoy was on its way to Srinagar from Chadoora area in Budgam. The militants opened fire on the convoy in Kralpora, the officials said.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)