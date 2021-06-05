Left Menu

Pentagon not to allow pride flags to be flown on installations

The Pentagon said on Friday that it would not make an exception to allow U.S. military installations to fly rainbow pride flags in June, keeping a policy set by former President Donald Trump that limited the type of flags that could be flown on bases. Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said that nearly 1,500 of his federal agency appointees identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, in a proclamation marking the start of Pride Month celebrating the LGBTQ community.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 03:09 IST
Pentagon not to allow pride flags to be flown on installations

The Pentagon said on Friday that it would not make an exception to allow U.S. military installations to fly rainbow pride flags in June, keeping a policy set by former President Donald Trump that limited the type of flags that could be flown on bases.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said that nearly 1,500 of his federal agency appointees identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, in a proclamation marking the start of Pride Month celebrating the LGBTQ community. In July 2020, Trump's Pentagon issued a policy authorizing only certain flags on military installations and was seen as a way for then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper to issue a de facto ban on displaying the Confederate flag without specifically mentioning it.

"There won't be an exception made this month for the pride flag," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. He said that the decision was made because it could open the door for other challenges to the rule set in place in July.

"This is no way reflects any lack of respect or admiration for people that (are from) the LGBTQ+ community, the personnel in and out of uniform who serve in this department," Kirby added. "We are proud of them." A 2015 RAND study found that 5.8 percent of service members identified as either lesbian, gay or bisexual.

On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to protect LGBTQ people under all federal laws that prohibit discrimination based on sex. Biden also reversed a ban on transgender people openly enlisting and serving in the military. The Biden White House also reversed an order issued by Trump's then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on flying the Pride flag and some U.S. embassies, including in India and Australia, are highlighting their support for LGBTQ people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 Global
4
Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kansas Guv

Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kans...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021