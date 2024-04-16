Left Menu

''Diversity Missing in Indian Advertising: LGBTQI and Disabled Persons Underrepresented in Campaigns, Report Finds''

A report by ASCI and UN finds lack of cultural diversity in Indian advertising, with less than 1% featuring LGBTQI community and disabled individuals. Kantar study of 261 ads in 13 languages shows stereotypes in age, gender, race, and religion. ASCI CEO emphasizes need for progressive advertising. Indian ads score well in female representation but lack diversity in skin tone and ethnic groups.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 20:43 IST
''Diversity Missing in Indian Advertising: LGBTQI and Disabled Persons Underrepresented in Campaigns, Report Finds''
  • Country:
  • India

Cultural diversity is missing from the country's advertising, a report by the industry's self-regulatory body ASCI and a UN body said on Tuesday.

The report said that less than one per cent of promotional campaigns feature persons belonging to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community as well as disabled, while only 4 per cent campaigns show people aged above 65.

The study by Kantar on behalf of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and UN Women Convened Unstereotype Alliance scrutinised over 261 ads in 13 languages, and mapped them on dimensions of age, gender, sexual orientation, race/ethnicity, physical appearance, social class, disabilities, and religion.

''Ads that are stuck in stereotypical depictions are missing a trick in connecting with India's diverse consumer base,'' ASCI's chief executive and secretary general Manisha Kapoor said, adding progressive advertising works better for society and for brands.

With 45 per cent of advertisements featuring only women, Indian advertising scores over the global average of 25 per cent, but the portrayal of women needs improvement, the report said.

Women characters are more stereotyped and shown as fair and lean versus men, it said, adding portrayal of women is also anchored to care-giving, and that of men to authority.

Only 3 per cent of Indian ads had representation from ethnic groups as against the global average of 19 per cent, while only 4 per cent showed diversity of skin tone as against the global average of 27 per cent, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024