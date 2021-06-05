Left Menu

The Government of India has released an amount of Rs 894 crore for strengthening of health services of Uttarakhand and operation of important public health services in the state for the current financial year.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-06-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 10:30 IST
Centre releases Rs 894 crore for Uttarakhand's health sector
Image Credit: ANI
The Government of India has released an amount of Rs 894 crore for strengthening of health services of Uttarakhand and operation of important public health services in the state for the current financial year. "This is the highest budget allocated for the healthcare department so far," said Sonika, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Uttarakhand in an official press release.

In the year 2019-21, the state was sanctioned Rs 652.49 crore by the Government of India and in the year 2020-21, the budget of Rs 561.63 crore was received, according to Sonika. She further described the amount approved by the Government of India for the action plan for the financial year 2021-22 as a good thing for the health services of the state

"Expected and pending activities related to the health services can be driven with this amount," she added. She further informed that with the allocated amount, the state will employ 400 new auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and 158 staff nurses.

A medical helpline - 104 - will also be set up with several call centres in Uttarakhand, stated the release. "As many as 54 delivery points and 29 first referral units will be set up with this budget. Apart from this, in the districts of Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, and Tehri Garhwal, five first referral units will be established," the media release said.

Under the 108 emergency services, 132 new ambulances' operations and maintenance can also be done, it further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

