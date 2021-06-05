Left Menu

Environment Day: Tree ambulance in Jaipur working relentlessly for past 7 years to save sick plants, trees

We are ready to help but we need active people ready to work consistently, Agarwal said.The team uses a clay pot irrigation system to save water as well as maintain moisture in trees.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 14:24 IST
Environment Day: Tree ambulance in Jaipur working relentlessly for past 7 years to save sick plants, trees
  • Country:
  • India

Unnoticed by the public, a tree ambulance in Jaipur has been working relentlessly for the last seven years to serve the needs of plants and trees.

As the world celebrates Environment Day on Saturday, the efforts taken by two people years ago are an inspiration for many and prove once again that even small steps count to bring a change in the climate.

Now, a group of over 100 volunteers, known as ''Team 10'' in Vidhyadhar Nagar area here, has planted about one lakh saplings and is taking care of about three lakh trees, without any financial assistance from the government.

''Though we are a registered society, we have not taken any funding from the government for the cause. My friend Gopal Verma and I started the initiative seven years ago, which has grown into a network of people ready to work to save the environment,'' Sushil Agarwal, a timber-merchant, told PTI. ''As more volunteers joined the group, I used my car as a tree ambulance to carry spades, a water tank, termite killer, manure, etc,'' he said.

Agarwal, 53, said he is working on his dream to make Vidhyadhar Nagar as one of the greenest and cleanest areas of the country.

''I have travelled to 34 countries and have noticed that India is far ahead of other countries, but people here lack civic sense. It is we who have to decide what we want to give to our future generations -- a lot of money or a healthy environment to live in,'' he said.

The group registered as Arpan Lok Vikas Samiti bears about Rs 2 lakh monthly expense for taking care of trees spread in 10-11 square km area with the help of donors.

Agarwal said the team gathers at 5.45 am everyday at a selected location to carry out its activities for two to three hours without fail. He said activities are now not confined to planting and saving trees but cleanliness drive, wall beautification work are also carried out by them.

The team has put 500 cemented dustbins in the area and guarded trees to make their locality stand apart. ''It's not that we want to limit ourselves to a particular area. We are ready to help but we need active people ready to work consistently,'' Agarwal said.

The team uses a clay pot irrigation system to save water as well as maintain moisture in trees. ''We use 16 to 17 water tankers everyday to water trees. The clay pot technique helps in maintaining a seven-day supply to a tree after which we fill it again. We use a drip irrigation system where we have a water connection facility,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021