Assam CM visits Gorukhuti to inspect areas encroached by illegal settlers

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:37 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited Gorukhuti in Sipajhar of Darrang district to inspect the riverine areas that were encroached by illegal settlers.

After reaching Gorukhuti, Sarma travelled in a country boat and visited the Dholpur Shiva temple situated atop a hillock. He offered prayers at the temple and interacted with the management committee, an official statement said.

''It is to be mentioned, a total 120 bigha land out of Shiva Mandir's 180 bigha area were encroached by illegal occupants and these lands have been freed by police and district administration,'' the statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Talking to reporters, Sarma appreciated the efforts of the police and district administration to evict the settlers and called on the remaining encroachers to wilfully vacate the lands.

Maintaining that all steps would be taken to preserve and protect the historic Shiva temple, he assured the management committee of setting up a Manikut, build a guest house, and boundary walls around the temple.

''He called on all sections of people, cutting across religious beliefs, to join hands with the government in making the temple a place of tourist attraction, while preserving its sanctity,'' the statement said.

The chief minister reiterated the state government's commitment to make the lands of Satras (Vaishnavite monastery) and temples encroachment free, and said it will take all steps to protect Assam's land, identity, culture, language and heritage from aggressors and illegal migrants.

