5 chargesheeted in illegal mutation of land records case in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:39 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday filed a chargesheet against five people including a revenue official in a case related to illegal mutation of land here.

The chargesheet was filed against Patwari Shabir Ahmad Gorsi, retired Sub-Divisional Magistrate Charanjit Singh and three others including two witnesses in the court of special judge anti-corruption Jammu, a spokesperson of the ACB said.

He said an FIR was registered in 2016 under various sections of prevention of corruption act and Ranbir Penal Code following a complaint by a family, claiming that a fake and fraudulent 'fard-e-Intakhab' was issued with regard to their piece of land at village Deeli in Jammu.

Pursuant to the receipt of the complaint, a verification was conducted which revealed that Main Singh, who died on September 9, 1998, had occupancy rights of a piece of land but someone else (impersonator) after his death, in league with the Patwari (Gorsi), got issued 'Fard' in his favour, the spokesperson said.

Later, the impersonator in league with the accused revenue official and witnesses -- Paramvir and Mahinder -- sold the land through a sale deed duly executed on February 22, 2012 before the Registrar Jammu, he said.

The government sanction as required for prosecution of in-service employees for launching prosecution against Gorsi was obtained before the filing of the chargesheet, he said, adding July 7 has been fixed as the next date of hearing in the case.

