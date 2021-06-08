Left Menu

Young nurse raped by male colleague in Jaipur hospital

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:04 IST
Young nurse raped by male colleague in Jaipur hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old nurse was allegedly raped by a male colleague in a private hospital here, police said Tuesday.

The woman lodged a case against the accused for allegedly raping her on the night of June 6, Shastri Nagar SHO Dilip Singh said.

The SHO said the hospital had been made a COVID care centre and the accused was the nursing in-charge of the hospital.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) while a search is on for the accused who is absconding.

The victim's statement has been recorded and a medical examination has been done, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021