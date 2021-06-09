Left Menu

Not an inch of forest land can be encroached: Madras HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:14 IST
Not an inch of forest land can be encroached: Madras HC
  • Country:
  • India

Not even an inch of forest land can be allowed to be encroached upon, the first bench of the Madras High Court observed on Wednesday.

The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the oral observation while entertaining a writ petition challenging the alleged construction of a resort in Naduvattam village in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Prabakaran, the petitioner, in his public interest litigation plea alleged that a person, Kavitha Senbagam was constructing the resort without sanction from authorities and in violation of the existing rules and regulations.

The judges ordered notices to the authorities returnable in three weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021