Left Menu

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Mumbai's Malad building collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the collapse of a residential structure in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai late on Wednesday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:29 IST
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Mumbai's Malad building collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the collapse of a residential structure in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai late on Wednesday night. "Pained by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a structure in Malad West, Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest," said PM Modi, as quoted by the Prime Minister's Office in a tweet.

At least 11 people, including eight minors, lost their lives after the residential building collapsed. As many as 18 people have been rescued safely, while seven were injured in the incident.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area that is now in a "dangerous condition". The building, which is in dangerous condition has been evacuated. Rescue operations are still underway.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police said it will register a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the owner of the residential structure that collapsed on Wednesday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021