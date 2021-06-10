PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Mumbai's Malad building collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the collapse of a residential structure in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai late on Wednesday night. "Pained by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a structure in Malad West, Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest," said PM Modi, as quoted by the Prime Minister's Office in a tweet.

At least 11 people, including eight minors, lost their lives after the residential building collapsed. As many as 18 people have been rescued safely, while seven were injured in the incident.

Advertisement

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area that is now in a "dangerous condition". The building, which is in dangerous condition has been evacuated. Rescue operations are still underway.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police said it will register a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the owner of the residential structure that collapsed on Wednesday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)