Dera Sacha Sauda chief discharged from Gurgaon hospital, back to Rohtak jail

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Thursday discharged from a private hospital in Gurgaon and was brought back to a Rohtak district jail where he has been serving his 20-year-term in a twin rape case of his two disciples.

The 53-year-old, Dera Sacha Sauda chief was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for some medical tests on Sunday and was brought back to Sunaria jail in Rohtak district on Thursday, officials said.

“Yes, he has been brought back from the hospital,” Sunaria Jail Superintendent Sunil Sangwan told PTI over the phone.

Singh was brought back to the jail in Haryana's Rohtak district under heavy police escort.

Last Thursday, Singh had undergone some tests at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, after he complained of abdominal pain and was taken to the Gurgaon hospital on Sunday.

In May, he had been admitted to a government hospital in Rohtak on complaints of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuation. He was discharged after an overnight stay at the hospital.

Last month, he had been given day-long parole to meet his ailing mother.

Singh, the chief of the Sirsa-headquartered sect, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his ‘ashram’. He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

