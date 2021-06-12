Maha: Two held with pistols in Thane district
On a tip-off, police nabbed Mukesh Mali 30 and Bunty Suryavanshi 20 from Shrushti Road on Friday night, an officer said, adding two pistols, two magazines, and four bullets were seized from their possession. A case was registered against them under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons were arrested for carrying pistols, magazines and bullets in suburban Bhayandar in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. On a tip-off, police nabbed Mukesh Mali (30) and Bunty Suryavanshi (20) from Shrushti Road on Friday night, an officer said, adding two pistols, two magazines, and four bullets were seized from their possession. The duo hailed from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. A case was registered against them under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra extended by fortnight, says minister Rajesh Tope.
Efforts on to provide quota to Marathas: Maharashtra govt
Maharashtra intends to lead in the EV category, say officials
Maharashtra: Alleged eve-teaser killed in fight
Maharashtra Congress to protest against 7 years of Modi govt tomorrow