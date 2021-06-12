Left Menu

Maha: Two held with pistols in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:09 IST
Two persons were arrested for carrying pistols, magazines and bullets in suburban Bhayandar in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. On a tip-off, police nabbed Mukesh Mali (30) and Bunty Suryavanshi (20) from Shrushti Road on Friday night, an officer said, adding two pistols, two magazines, and four bullets were seized from their possession. The duo hailed from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. A case was registered against them under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

