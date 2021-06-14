Left Menu

Young woman attempts suicide by jumping into river in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:30 IST
Young woman attempts suicide by jumping into river in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping into the Tawi river from Gujjar Nagar bridge here on Monday, officials said.

The woman was, however, rescued and taken to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital by police, the officials said.

They said some locals and policemen came to the rescue of the woman soon after she jumped into the river from the bridge.

She was pulled out of the water in an unconscious state and immediately shifted to GMC Hospital in a policy vehicle, the officials said, adding she had gained consciousness and is responding to the treatment.

They said it was not immediately known what prompted her to take such an extreme step.

Police have started inquest proceedings and further details are awaited, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021