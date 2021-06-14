Young woman attempts suicide by jumping into river in Jammu

A 24-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping into the Tawi river from Gujjar Nagar bridge here on Monday, officials said.

The woman was, however, rescued and taken to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital by police, the officials said.

They said some locals and policemen came to the rescue of the woman soon after she jumped into the river from the bridge.

She was pulled out of the water in an unconscious state and immediately shifted to GMC Hospital in a policy vehicle, the officials said, adding she had gained consciousness and is responding to the treatment.

They said it was not immediately known what prompted her to take such an extreme step.

Police have started inquest proceedings and further details are awaited, the officials said.

