Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone, says state TV
Saudi Arabian air defences intercepted and destroyed an armed drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state television said on Monday. The Iran-aligned Houthis have frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the war.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabian air defences intercepted and destroyed an armed drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state television said on Monday. It cited the Saudi-led military coalition, which has been battling the Houthis for over six years, as saying it was taking operational measures to protect civilians from such assaults.
On Sunday, Saudi state media said a drone rigged with explosives fell on a school in the kingdom's Aseer province but that no injuries were reported. The Iran-aligned Houthis have frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the war. The coalition has in the past responded with air strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabian
- Yemen
- Khamis Mushait
- Saudi
- Houthis
- Houthi
- Iran
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthi rebels launch fresh drone attack at Saudi border air base
Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban from 11 countries excluding Pakistan
Saudi Arabia committed to meet India's crude oil requirement: Saudi envoy
Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi military air base with drone
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $530/MT For June