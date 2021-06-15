Left Menu

Maha: 2 former ACB men booked for demanding bribe from govt official

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau has booked two of its former staffers, including a police inspector, in Beed in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding a bribe from a government official embroiled in a case.Sheikh Samad Nur Mohammad, a branch engineer with the rural water supply department, was held in a trap in April this year while taking a bribe of Rs 1,000, and ACB Inspector Rajkumar Padvi and another personnel Pradip Veer demanded Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively from him, an official said on Tuesday.

Maha: 2 former ACB men booked for demanding bribe from govt official
The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau has booked two of its former staffers, including a police inspector, in Beed in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding a bribe from a government official embroiled in a case.

Sheikh Samad Nur Mohammad, a branch engineer with the rural water supply department, was held in a trap in April this year while taking a bribe of Rs 1,000, and ACB Inspector Rajkumar Padvi and another personnel Pradip Veer demanded Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively from him, an official said on Tuesday. ''Padvi was the IO in the case. After Sheikh's kin approached the ACB additional director general and Superintendent of Police of ACB's Aurangabad unit, a probe was started and Padvi and Veer were removed from the anti-corruption agency and sent back to units from where they were sent on deputation. On Monday night, a case was registered against both in Beed city police station,'' he said.

