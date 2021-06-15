Left Menu

European Union's resolution on Sri Lankan exports based on inaccuracies: Lankan foreign ministry

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 15-06-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 17:44 IST
European Union's resolution on Sri Lankan exports based on inaccuracies: Lankan foreign ministry
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Wednesday said the European Union’s resolution to withdraw trade concessions for the country's exports is based on ''inaccuracies'' and the 27-nation economic bloc has not taken cognizance of the multifaceted progress made by Colombo towards development.

In a resolution adopted on June 10, the European Parliament called for the repeal of Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and consideration to temporarily withdraw its access to GSP+.

The resolution noted that Sri Lanka's GSP+ categorisation was conditional on implementation of rules under international human rights treaties, in the aftermath of the 30-year-long civil war with the LTTE in the island nation.

The EU commission noted that Constitutional safeguards have been removed in Sri Lanka, lack of accountability, exclusion of civil society and use of Prevention of Terrorism Act to detain activists and writers.

Responding to the resolution, the Sri Lankan foreign ministry said the provisions of the PTA have been invoked to address heinous acts of terrorism committed on its people. “It (resolution) contains factual inaccuracies and does not take cognizance of the multifaceted progress made by Sri Lanka in reconciliation and development. Provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act have been invoked to address heinous acts of terrorism committed on its people,” the Sri Lankan foreign ministry said in a statement. Recalling the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks of 2019, the ministry said the attack resulted in significant loss of life, including of several EU nationals.

The EU’s GSP+ trade concession allows Sri Lankan exports to Europe without taxation. This has been a big boost to Sri Lanka’s apparel and fishing industries.

The facility came to be restored in 2017, after it was suspended in 2010 based on the then government’s failure to honour human and labor rights.

Sri Lanka has constructive engagement with the European Commission on the review of its EU GSP+ + compliance with the 27 core International Conventions. “Towards this end, the Third Cycle of Review of the EU GSP+ + Monitoring Process for 2020-2021 is ongoing,” the Foreign Ministry statement said.

The Sri Lankan government also assures that the process of revisiting provisions of the PTA has been communicated to the EU, the statement added.

It also rejected the claim that the PTA has been systematically used for arbitrary arrests and the detention of Muslim or other minority groups in Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021