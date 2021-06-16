U.S. Homeland Security chief says U.S.-Mexico border not open for irregular migration
U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas talking about irregular migration to the United States said on Tuesday that the administration of President Joe Biden has sent a very clear message the Mexico-U.S. border is not open.
Mayorkas, on a visit in Mexico City, said he spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard about migration, trade, public health at the border and economic challenges.
