U.S. Homeland Security chief says U.S.-Mexico border not open for irregular migration

Updated: 16-06-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 04:22 IST
U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas talking about irregular migration to the United States said on Tuesday that the administration of President Joe Biden has sent a very clear message the Mexico-U.S. border is not open.

Mayorkas, on a visit in Mexico City, said he spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard about migration, trade, public health at the border and economic challenges.

