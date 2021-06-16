Left Menu

ED conducts searches in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:36 IST
A special team of the Enforcement Directorate from Mumbai conducted searches at three places in Nagpur on Wednesday, sources said.

The searches at the residences of two chartered accountants and a coal trader were underway till late in the evening, they said, without giving further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

