Kerala Assembly Elections: BJP Predicts Positive Outcome; Confirms Defeat for Prominent Congress Candidates
BJP predicts its emergence in Kerala through the Lok Sabha election results. The NDA is expected to perform well in all 20 constituencies, scoring victories in prestigious seats like Thiruvananthapuram. The party believes this will mark a political shift in the state, moving away from the dominance of UDF and LDF.
- Country:
- India
The BJP said on Tuesday that the results of the Lok Sabha polls for the 20 seats in Kerala will witness the emergence of the party-led NDA, marking the beginning of a political change in the state, which has so far been dominated by the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF.
The BJP asserted that the NDA would deliver impressive performances in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala, securing victory in many ''prestigious seats,'' including Thiruvananthapuram, by defeating Congress ''bigshots'' like Shashi Tharoor.
''There will be election results that will mark the beginning of political change in Kerala. For the first time in Kerala, people voted for Prime Minister Modi's development politics,'' BJP state chief K Surendran told reporters here, based on an ''analysis of the NDA's prospects'' in the April 26 polls.
The party chief opined that the result would not polarise state politics between the LDF and the UDF, but rather it will evolve a new system, giving an upper hand to the BJP.
The BJP's state leadership also dismissed Congress's claim that the UDF led by it would sweep the state, and labelled it an exaggeration.
''Congress will suffer a major setback in these polls in Kerala. NDA will win in many constituencies. There is no doubt. Many bigshots will lose their ground,'' Surendran said.
Responding to a query, he asserted that Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar would secure victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, defeating Tharoor.
''There will be a strong performance (by the NDA) in all constituencies,'' he said, claiming that the people of Kerala have voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances in the polls.
The BJP's poll analysis meeting was attended by several senior leaders, including the party's Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar.
National leaders of the BJP, including PM Modi, campaigned extensively in Kerala for the April 26 elections, aiming to end the BJP's electoral dry spell in the state.
Election results nationwide will be declared after votes are counted on June 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDA
- BJP
- Kerala
- Lok Sabha
- Elections
- Congress
- UDF
- LDF
- Shashi Tharoor
- Thiruvananthapuram
ALSO READ
"This has been his tactic to divide": Congress on PM Modi's "mangalsutra" scare
LS polls: Congress releases list of seven candidates for two states
Andhra Pradesh: Araku BJP MP candidate Kothapalli Geetha files nomination for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
"Constitution can never be changed... Congress creating confusion": BJP candidate from Kota Om Birla
Lok Sabha elections: Security beefed up in Assam's Karimganj