Left Menu

Thane police crack four cases of theft; one arrested

Thane city police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked at least four cases of theft with the arrest of one Bala Kavle. Senior police inspector of Kasarwadavali police station Kishore Khairnar said Kavle was arrested by the police while probing a case of burglary.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:48 IST
Thane police crack four cases of theft; one arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Thane city police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked at least four cases of theft with the arrest of one Bala Kavle. Senior police inspector of Kasarwadavali police station Kishore Khairnar said Kavle was arrested by the police while probing a case of burglary. Stolen property worth Rs 1.40 lakh including a laptop, two auto rickshaws and a motorcycle was seized from his possession, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021