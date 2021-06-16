Thane police crack four cases of theft; one arrested
PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:48 IST
Thane city police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked at least four cases of theft with the arrest of one Bala Kavle. Senior police inspector of Kasarwadavali police station Kishore Khairnar said Kavle was arrested by the police while probing a case of burglary. Stolen property worth Rs 1.40 lakh including a laptop, two auto rickshaws and a motorcycle was seized from his possession, the official said.
