Left Menu

Three arrested for running flesh trade racket

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-06-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 00:27 IST
Three arrested for running flesh trade racket
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday said they have arrested three persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, for allegedly running a flesh trade racket, and also rescued two women here in Maharashtra.

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police, in a release, said the racket was being run in the name of providing escort services.

The accused contacted customers through mobiles and online advertisements and made them book rooms at hotels and lodges in Vasai and Mira Bhayander areas, the release said.

The police, acting on a tip, arranged a decoy on Tuesday and nabbed the autorickshaw driver, Chandrashekar Yadav, 48, while accepting money from a customer, it said.

Later, the police arrested two more persons, Surajkumar alias Ashish Rana and Raja Yadav, who were part of the racket, the release said.

The police also rescued two women who were pushed into flesh trade, it said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered against the accused at the Kashimira police station, the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021