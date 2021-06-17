Three arrested for running flesh trade racket

Police on Wednesday said they have arrested three persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, for allegedly running a flesh trade racket, and also rescued two women here in Maharashtra.

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police, in a release, said the racket was being run in the name of providing escort services.

The accused contacted customers through mobiles and online advertisements and made them book rooms at hotels and lodges in Vasai and Mira Bhayander areas, the release said.

The police, acting on a tip, arranged a decoy on Tuesday and nabbed the autorickshaw driver, Chandrashekar Yadav, 48, while accepting money from a customer, it said.

Later, the police arrested two more persons, Surajkumar alias Ashish Rana and Raja Yadav, who were part of the racket, the release said.

The police also rescued two women who were pushed into flesh trade, it said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered against the accused at the Kashimira police station, the release stated.

