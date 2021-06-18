CRPF deployed outside NIA office in Mumbai

A day after the National Investigation Agency arrested former police officer Pradeep Sharma in the case of explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, teams of CRPF were deployed outside its office in South Mumbai on Friday.

Sharma, famous as `encounter specialist' when he was in the Mumbai police force, was the fifth serving or former police official to be arrested in the case.

In view of the latest developments in the probe, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams were deployed outside the NIA's Cumballa Hill office where the accused are lodged, a police official said. CRPF teams besides local police had also accompanied NIA sleuths on Thursday when they searched Sharma's house in J B Nagar in suburban Andheri East, he said.

Some more persons are likely to be arrested in the next few days and the NIA is taking utmost precautions for security of the arrested persons, he added.

The view of the main entrance of the building where the NIA office is located has also been blocked, the official added. The NIA has got custody of Sharma and two others from a court here till June 28 after their arrests.

The agency told the court that Hiran, who had claimed that the SUV found near Ambani's house had been stolen from his possession, was killed at the behest of Sharma and co-accused and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze.

