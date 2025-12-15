Delhivery launches on-demand intra-city shipping service in Mumbai, Hyderabad

Logistics operator Delhivery on Monday announced the launch of its on-demand intra-city shipping service to offer pickups within 15 minutes of booking on its app for customers in the country's financial capital and Hyderabad.

The service, initially launched for the customers in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru in June this year, caters to small businesses, D2C brands, and individuals who require local on-demand shipping.

The Delhivery Direct App is available on Google Play and Apple App Store.

The service features include real-time tracking and a network connecting commercial and residential hubs across Mumbai and Hyderabad, Delhivery said.

''The launch of the service in Mumbai and Hyderabad brings our fast, affordable, and reliable intra-city logistics to two more major markets,'' said Nikhil Vij, Head of Intracity Business at Delhivery.

Delhivery will continue to invest and expand to more cities to serve the growing demand across India, he added.

The company said the customers can download the app to book intra-city orders, and added that the app also enables booking of intercity shipments to over 18,850 pin codes across India. It also said that the users may select two-wheelers for parcels or three and four-wheeler vehicles for larger consignments.

