Excise dept's Christmas-New Year special drive: IMFL worth Rs 1.82 cr seized in Navi Mumbai

Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth more than Rs 1.82 crore was seized in Navi Mumbai on Monday, a Maharashtra Excise Department official said.

Based on a tip-off, a special patrolling operation was conducted on Mahape to Thane Road in Navi Mumbai on December 15, during which 1,550 boxes of Goa-made IMFL were seized from a vehicle, Thane Superintendent of State Excise Pravin Tambe said.

The vehicle's driver, identified as Bhagirathram Hiraram Godara, has been arrested, he added.

The operation was carried out as part of a special enforcement drive undertaken by the department ahead of Christmas and New Year, Tambe said.

