Left Menu

Excise dept's Christmas-New Year special drive: IMFL worth Rs 1.82 cr seized in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-12-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 17:18 IST
Excise dept's Christmas-New Year special drive: IMFL worth Rs 1.82 cr seized in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth more than Rs 1.82 crore was seized in Navi Mumbai on Monday, a Maharashtra Excise Department official said.

Based on a tip-off, a special patrolling operation was conducted on Mahape to Thane Road in Navi Mumbai on December 15, during which 1,550 boxes of Goa-made IMFL were seized from a vehicle, Thane Superintendent of State Excise Pravin Tambe said.

The vehicle's driver, identified as Bhagirathram Hiraram Godara, has been arrested, he added.

The operation was carried out as part of a special enforcement drive undertaken by the department ahead of Christmas and New Year, Tambe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025