Delhi govt announces Rs 1 cr honorarium to families of 6 deceased from army, police, civil defence

The Delhi government on Saturday announced that an honorarium of Rs 1 crore each will be given to the families of six people, including military personnel, policemen, and civil defence personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:03 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Amit Pandey

The Delhi government on Saturday announced that an honorarium of Rs 1 crore each will be given to the families of six people, including military personnel, policemen, and civil defence personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty.Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, during a press conference on Saturday said, "The Delhi government respects and values every soldier who works for the country whether in the army, police or civil defense. As soon as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arranged an honorarium of Rs 1 crore each for the family member of such people who gave their lives to the country."He further said, "We cannot reduce the grief of their families, but we can help them by respecting their martyrdom."Manish Sisodia said that the decision was taken in a meeting held by the state government."Delhi government, today, while paying homage to the martyrdom of six such brave soldiers, has decided that their family will be given an honorarium of Rs 1 crore. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi government."Among these martyrs, three brave soldiers are from Air Force, two from Delhi Police, and one from Civil Defense.Delhi Police ACP Sanket Kaushik, Air Force Officer Rajesh Kumar, Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty, Air Force Squadron Leader Meet Kumar, Delhi Police Constable Vikas Kumar, and Civil Defense jawan Pravesh Kumar, have been named in the list of the honorarium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

