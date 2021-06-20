Rajasthan: VHP leader arrested in 2018 Alwar lynching case

A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the lynching of Rakbar alias Akbar Khan on suspicion of cattle smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar district in 2018, police said on Sunday.

This is the fifth arrest made by the Ramgarh Police in the case.

Police had filed a charge sheet against four accused -- Paramjeet Singh, Naresh Sharma, Vijay Kumar and Dharmendra Yadav -- in 2019. Final arguments in the case are yet to be heard by the court.

Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam said VHP leader Naval Kishore Sharma was arrested three-four days ago by the Ramgarh Police and the case was being investigated by an ASP-rank officer.

Rakbar and his friend Aslam were beaten up severely by a group of people on suspicion of cow smuggling in Ramgarh on July 20, 2018.

Rakbar's family had accused Naval Kishore Sharma, the chief of Gau Raksha cell in Ramgarh, of leading a mob to beat him to death.

ASP (Rural) Shriman Meena, the investigating officer in the case, said the VHP leader was arrested on Thursday under IPC sections 302 (murder), 304 (culpable homicide) and others.

Naval Kishore Sharma has been taken under 10-day police remand, he said.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Kumar Sharma said Naval Kishore Sharma's telephonic conversations were being examined for a long time after which his arrest was made.

He said the VHP leader gave an impression that he was helping the police in the case, but he was a part of the criminal conspiracy.

Rakbar and Aslam had allegedly purchased cows from Ladpura village and were taking them to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi village when they were attacked by the accused.

Aslam had managed to escape, but Rakbar succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

