Maha: Teenage boy drowns in lake

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a lake at Yeoor Hills area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday morning, a civic official said. The boy, identified as Prasad Pawaskar, was among six children who had gone to Neel Talao lake for swimming when the mishap occurred, he said. ''The boy jumped into the lake, but was injured after hitting a rock. Other boys with him tried to rescue him, but he fell into the water during the attempt and got drowned,'' chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said. His body was later recovered and sent for post-mortem to a local government hospital, he said. A case of accidental death was registered at Vartak Nagar police station.

One of the five other boys has reportedly gone missing in the Yeoor jungle area and a search is on for him, Kadam said.

