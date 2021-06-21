Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant booked in threat case
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A former contestant of TV reality show Bigg Boss was booked for allegedly issuing threats to a social worker in Mumbai, police said on Monday.
Mahim-based social worker Zuber Qureshi has alleged that former Bigg Boss contestant Zuber Khan threatened him, after which a case under relevant IPC sections for criminal intimidation and defamation was registered, an official said.
Advertisement
No arrest has been made so far and a probe into the allegations were underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zuber Khan
- Zuber Qureshi
- Bigg Boss
- Mumbai
Advertisement