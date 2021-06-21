Left Menu

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant booked in threat case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:04 IST
Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant booked in threat case
  • Country:
  • India

A former contestant of TV reality show Bigg Boss was booked for allegedly issuing threats to a social worker in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Mahim-based social worker Zuber Qureshi has alleged that former Bigg Boss contestant Zuber Khan threatened him, after which a case under relevant IPC sections for criminal intimidation and defamation was registered, an official said.

No arrest has been made so far and a probe into the allegations were underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021