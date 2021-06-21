Left Menu

MP man attempts suicide with pistol, live streams act on Facebook

A 35-year-old man on Monday streamed live on Facebook his suicide attempt with a pistol in a government office in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, police said.The incident took place in the tehsil office of Begumganj, some 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, an official said.

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:49 IST
MP man attempts suicide with pistol, live streams act on Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man on Monday streamed live on Facebook his suicide attempt with a pistol in a government office in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place in the tehsil office of Begumganj, some 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, an official said. ''The man, identified as Saurabh Jain, shot at and injured himself as part of the suicide attempt, and he has been referred to a hospital in Sagar for treatment. In his statement streamed live from his Facebook account, Jain said some officials and others had usurped his properties,'' Begumganj police station in charge Indraj Singh said.

The suicide note he uploaded on his social media account also alleged that moneylenders were creating trouble for him and his family, the official added.

Jain accused the local sub divisional magistrate and tehsildar of not giving him possession of a plot of land, allegations both officials refuted.

SDM Abhishek Chourasia said the land dispute the man has referred to is pending in a revenue court because the latter's lawyer could not attend hearings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there was no question of officials harassing Jain.

Begumganj tehsildar NS Parmar said no case pertaining to Jain was pending in his court, but went on to add that the latter's allegations were baseless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021