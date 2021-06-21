Maha: Four workers injured in steel factory blast die in hospital

Four workers, who were injured in a blast at a steel manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Jalna district over the weekend, died at a private hospital, police said on Monday.

The four workers, Saroj Kumar Kabi, Avdesh Kumar Pala, Hemant Kumar Pallai and Shyamsunder Yadav - all from North India - succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, they said.

On Saturday, a boiler exploded and hot molten iron fell on workers at Sapashrungi Alloy Pvt Ltd, located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area near here, an official had said.

Ten workers were injured in the incident and 6 of them, who were critically injured, were admitted to a private hospital in adjoining Aurangabad in central Maharashtra.

Four of them died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

A case was registered against the manager of the facility and a labour contractor at the Chandanjhira police station in Jalna, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

