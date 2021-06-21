Left Menu

Maha: Four workers injured in steel factory blast die in hospital

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:06 IST
Maha: Four workers injured in steel factory blast die in hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Four workers, who were injured in a blast at a steel manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Jalna district over the weekend, died at a private hospital, police said on Monday.

The four workers, Saroj Kumar Kabi, Avdesh Kumar Pala, Hemant Kumar Pallai and Shyamsunder Yadav - all from North India - succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, they said.

On Saturday, a boiler exploded and hot molten iron fell on workers at Sapashrungi Alloy Pvt Ltd, located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area near here, an official had said.

Ten workers were injured in the incident and 6 of them, who were critically injured, were admitted to a private hospital in adjoining Aurangabad in central Maharashtra.

Four of them died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

A case was registered against the manager of the facility and a labour contractor at the Chandanjhira police station in Jalna, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021