Two Army personnel held for rape in Delhi: Police
22-06-2021
Two women were allegedly raped by two army personnel at a crematorium ground in Delhi's Cantonment area, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Saturday and the accused -- Sandeep and Neeraj -- were arrested from the area, police said.
The matter is being investigated and the statement of the women will be recorded under Criminal Procedure Code Section 164, they said. A case has been registered based on the women's statement, police said.
