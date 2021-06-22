Man arrested for breaking idols in temple: Police

Four people, including a Muslim youth, was arrested on Tuesday for breaking idols of various deities in two temples of Chhibramau town in Kannauj district on Tuesday morning.

The breaking of the temple idols led to some tension in the area, requiring the deployment of PAC jawans and policemen, an official said.

Dilshad, a local resident and key accused, was nabbed as he entered into a scuffle with temple priest Ram Kishor on being objected to damaging the idols, police said.

Amid the scuffle, some people gathered in the temple and overpower Dilshad and handed him over to the police, said official.

Prior to being arrested he, along with some others, had already broken some idols in the two temples -- Vijay Nath temple and Sai Nath temple -- located at Peepal Chauraha in Chhibramau, the police said.

Following his arrest, Dilshad was booked for various penal offences and the police are planning to book him under the National Security Act, Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar said.

“Police are probing the incident, trying to ascertain why did he break the idols,'' the ASP said.

Police later arrested three other persons also.

