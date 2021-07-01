Left Menu

Hong Kong's acting chief executive says freedoms guaranteed under security law

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-07-2021 06:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 06:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong's national security law imposed on the city a year ago guarantees human rights, including freedom of the media and assembly, the city's No. 2 official John Lee said on Thursday.

Lee, acting Chief Executive while leader Carrie Lam is in Beijing, was speaking at a flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997, which coincides with the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

