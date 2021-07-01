Left Menu

Gulshan Kumar murder case: Bombay HC upholds conviction of Rauf Merchant

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Rauf Merchant in the Gulshan Kumar murder case.

01-07-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Rauf Merchant in the Gulshan Kumar murder case. A bench of Justices Jadhav and Borkar upheld the conviction and sentence passed against appellant Rauf Merchant under section 302

The appellant however was acquitted of charges under section 392. The court also dismissed an appeal by the Maharashtra government against the acquittal of the accused Ramesh Taurani.

Another appeal of state government was allowed against Abdul Rashid who was acquitted earlier by the session court. Abdul Rashid Dawood Merchant convicted for murder, criminal conspiracy, Arms Act in the Gulshan Kumar murder case was given life imprisonment.

The High Court directed him to surrender forthwith before the Sessions Court or DN Nagar police station and to deposit his passport. Gulshan Kumar, the founder of the T-Series music label and a Bollywood movie producer, was killed on August 12, 1997, in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Several people were arrested and prosecuted in the murder case. (ANI)

